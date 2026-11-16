Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get a $25 Trading Bonus for Monday Night Football and NBA Trades

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New users can claim a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required at sign-up. As of Monday, November 16, this is one of the top prediction market promos available, and you can use it on the Chargers at Ravens game or the Magic at Celtics game.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Monday Night Football and NBA Trades

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus for new users. You must enter the code during registration, because a promo code generally cannot be applied after your account has been created. The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

Unlike a traditional sportsbook promo, this offer requires a deposit. You must deposit at least $10 and complete a real-money trade on any eligible market to trigger the bonus. For this article, the target for that first trade is either the Chargers at Ravens game on Monday Night Football or the Magic at Celtics game in the NBA.

Here are the key terms to know before you sign up:

A promo code is required, and the code is SIBONUS.

You must sign up using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration.

You must make an initial deposit of at least $10.

You must be physically located in an eligible location. Nevada is excluded.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must place a real-money trade on any eligible market to claim the bonus.

Your $25 trading bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

The invite code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the welcome offer, while referral links are part of Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account, because the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms.

Here is how it could play out. Say you deposit $10 and place your first trade on the Chargers at Ravens market. If your trade settles in your favor, you collect the profit on that position. If it settles against you, you lose the amount of that trade, but your $25 trading bonus is credited and ready for your next trades.

The same logic applies if you choose the Magic at Celtics market instead. Win or lose, completing a qualifying trade after your $10 deposit is what puts the bonus in your account. Because the Monday Night Football matchup is your first trade, treat it as trade one of your welcome offer.

Current Polymarket Prices for Monday's Matchups

Magic @ Celtics (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline ORL ~26% / BOS ~74%

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): Moneyline LAC ~34% / BAL ~66%

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): Spread BAL ~-4.5 (~50%)

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): Total ~38.5 (Over ~51%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Monday Night Football and NBA Trades

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Monday's games.

Click a verified link on this page, select Sign Up, and enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code sent to your email, or register with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 by debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place a real-money trade on the Chargers at Ravens game or the Magic at Celtics game. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your $25 trading bonus to withdraw any profit as cash.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.