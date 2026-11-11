Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get a $25 Trading Bonus for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required, and the offer is live as of Wednesday, November 11. New users can use it on NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 markets, and you can browse more prediction market promos too.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 Trading

The Polymarket promo code is SIBONUS, and a code is required to unlock the welcome offer. You must enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account is created. The offer is a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit.

The offer is not tied to one outcome. For this promotion, I treat Wednesday's NBA doubleheader as trade 1, with Cleveland at New York at 7 PM ET and Golden State at Houston at 9:30 PM ET. From there, you can move to NHL games such as Tampa Bay at Buffalo at 7 PM ET, then to NFL Week 10, which opens Thursday with Washington at New York at 8:15 PM ET.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the welcome offer:

The code SIBONUS is required at registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, which includes a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must complete a real-money trade on any eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms.

Polymarket no longer requires an invitation to create an account, and the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. The promo code is also different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while referral links belong to the separate refer-a-friend program.

Here is a simple example of how the offer can work. Say you deposit $10 and place your first trade on a market tied to a featured game. Your $25 trading bonus is credited once you meet the requirements, and you can use it on your next trades. If a trade resolves in your favor, you keep the profit once the 1x playthrough is met. If a trade resolves against you, the amount you traded is not returned, but the rest of your balance stays available for other markets.

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets Polymarket Prices

These are current Polymarket prices for teams in Wednesday's Golden State at Houston game. They show what users can trade on and are not predictions.

Will Golden State Warriors win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 2.6%, No: 97.4%

Will Houston Rockets win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 4.9%, No: 95.2%

Will the Golden State Warriors make the 2027 NBA Playoffs? Yes: 67.5%, No: 32.5%

Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers Polymarket Prices

Here are current prices for teams in Wednesday's Oklahoma City at Portland game.

Will Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 15.5%, No: 84.5%

Will Portland Trail Blazers win the 2027 NBA Finals? Yes: 2.1%, No: 98.0%

Will the Oklahoma City Thunder make the 2027 NBA Playoffs? Yes: 94.5%, No: 5.5%

Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames Polymarket Prices

Here are current prices for teams in Wednesday's Tampa Bay at Buffalo and New York at Calgary NHL games.

Will the Calgary Flames make the 2026-27 NHL Playoffs? Yes: 11.2%, No: 88.8%

Will the New York Islanders make the 2026-27 NHL Playoffs? Yes: 27.0%, No: 73.0%

Will the Buffalo Sabres make the 2026-27 NHL Playoffs? Yes: 44.5%, No: 55.5%

Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers Polymarket Prices

Here are current prices for teams in Wednesday's Philadelphia at Edmonton game.

Will the Edmonton Oilers be named the 2026-27 NHL Stanley Cup Champion? Yes: 11.5%, No: 88.5%

Will the Philadelphia Flyers be named the 2026-27 NHL Stanley Cup Champion? Yes: 0.4%, No: 99.7%

Will the Edmonton Oilers make the 2026-27 NHL Playoffs? Yes: 91.0%, No: 9.0%

Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings Polymarket Prices

Here are current prices for teams in Sunday's Minnesota at Green Bay NFL Week 10 game.

Will the Green Bay Packers win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 3.5%, No: 96.5%

Will the Minnesota Vikings win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 2.8%, No: 97.2%

Buffalo Bills Polymarket Prices

Here is a current price for a team in Sunday's Buffalo at New York NFL Week 10 game.

Will the Buffalo Bills win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 14.5%, No: 85.5%

Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Polymarket Prices

Here are current prices for teams in Sunday's San Francisco at Dallas NFL Week 10 game.

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 1.2%, No: 98.8%

Will the San Francisco 49ers win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 14.3%, No: 85.7%

Will Dallas Cowboys win the 2027 NFL NFC Championship? Yes: 3.6%, No: 96.4%

Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders Polymarket Prices

Here are current prices for teams in Sunday's Seattle at Las Vegas NFL Week 10 game.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 0.1%, No: 99.9%

Will the Seattle Seahawks win the 2027 NFL league championship? Yes: 3.8%, No: 96.2%

Because the offer is tied to your first qualifying trade, plan your deposit and trade before you head to any of these markets. Remember that you must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to trigger the bonus. Use the verified links on this page so the code is attached from the start.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus before you trade Wednesday's NBA doubleheader.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS and confirm the verification code sent to your email. Submit your ID and selfie, then make a deposit of $10 or more. Place a real-money trade on Cleveland at New York or Golden State at Houston. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement to keep any profit.

Want more detail? Read Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.