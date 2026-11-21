18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus with a $10 deposit . A code is required, and the offer is live as of Saturday, November 21. Trade on Week 12 college football, including BYU at Kansas, and check out more prediction market promos from our team.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 12 College Football Saturday

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to unlock this welcome offer. Enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created. Once you deposit at least $10 and place your first real-money trade, your $25 trading bonus is credited to your account.

Your first trade is Trade 1 of the offer, and Week 12 college football is the target. Matchups such as BYU at Kansas, Ohio State at Nebraska, and Wake Forest at Georgia Tech are all available to trade, and each kicks off at 12:00 PM ET. Any market on the platform also qualifies as a first trade, but these games are a convenient place to start on Saturday.

Here are the key terms and conditions of the offer:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID at registration, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account, because the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms.

Here is how a first trade could play out. Say you deposit $10 and buy a share in the BYU moneyline market at the listed price of about 66 cents. If BYU wins, the share settles at $1.00 and you collect the profit. If BYU loses, the share settles at $0, and you still keep the $25 trading bonus to use on your next trades, subject to the 1x playthrough requirement.

The invite code is different from a referral link. A promo code like SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code is part of the separate refer-a-friend program. After you start trading, you can share your own code and earn bonuses by inviting friends.

Current Polymarket Prices for Week 12 College Football Saturday

BYU @ Kansas (12:00 PM ET): ML BYU ~66% / KU ~34%, Spread BYU ~-5.5 (~50%), Total ~47.5 (Over ~50%)

Ohio State @ Nebraska (12:00 PM ET): ML OSU ~59% / NEB ~41%, Spread OSU ~-3 (~50%), Total ~42 (Over ~50%)

Wake Forest @ Georgia Tech (12:00 PM ET): ML WAKE ~91% / GT ~9%, Spread WAKE ~-21 (~50%), Total ~57 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Week 12 College Football Saturday

Follow these steps to claim the offer and place your first trade.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page, click Sign Up, and enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. Enter the code from your verification email, or register with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask, and submit your photo ID and selfie. Deposit $10 or more using a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on a Week 12 college football market, such as BYU at Kansas. Receive your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Still comparing platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.