Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Unlocks a $20 Trading Bonus Offer

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Tuesday's sports calendar is packed with meaningful matchups across both the WNBA and MLB, and the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS lets you jump into the action with a $20 bonus . This welcome offer requires a $10 deposit and gives you extra capital to trade on the day's biggest games. As of Tuesday, August 4, you can claim this prediction market promos offer and start predicting outcomes across a full 15-game MLB slate and compelling WNBA matchup.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Tuesday's Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $20 in trading bonus funds. You'll use these funds to trade on prediction markets tied to Tuesday's events, including the Dodgers versus Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field, the Yankees hosting the Cardinals, and the Toronto Tempo visiting the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA. The bonus applies to your account immediately after you meet the deposit requirement, giving you double your initial capital to work with.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

The promo code SIBONUS is required during registration to claim the offer

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to trade

A $10 minimum deposit is required to activate the bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are mandatory

Social Security Number verification may be requested during signup

If you trade on the Dodgers-Cubs pitching duel between Tarik Skubal and Javier Assad and predict correctly, your winnings are added to your account balance. Conversely, if your prediction doesn't pan out, your trading balance reflects that loss. The $20 bonus gives you cushion to explore multiple markets across Tuesday's slate without immediately depleting your own funds.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Promo Code and Start Trading Tuesday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming the SIBONUS welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to open your account and begin trading on Tuesday's WNBA and MLB action:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter the promo code SIBONUS exactly as shown to unlock the welcome offer. You'll need to provide your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Complete identity verification: Upload a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Polymarket may also request your Social Security Number. You'll receive an email if additional information is needed. Make your $10 deposit: Once your account is verified, click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet. Select your preferred payment method and enter $10 as your deposit amount. Confirm the transaction to activate your account. Receive your $20 bonus: After your deposit clears, the $20 trading bonus will appear in your account. You now have $30 total in trading capital to use on Tuesday's games. Start trading: Browse Polymarket's sports markets and select predictions for Tuesday's matchups. You can trade on outcomes from the Dodgers-Cubs series, the Yankees-Cardinals game, the Brewers-Pirates contest, or the Tempo-Valkyries WNBA game.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.