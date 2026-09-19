Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Zero-Fee $50 Bonus for Week 3 College Football Prediction Markets

This Saturday brings Week 3 College Football action, and it's the perfect time to explore prediction market promos on Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10, plus zero trading fees on all college football markets through September 20. This offer is available now and gives you the opportunity to trade on the day's marquee matchups.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 3 College Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to enter the code during registration to claim the welcome offer. You'll need to deposit at least $10 to unlock your $50 trading bonus, which becomes available after you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market.

Polymarket is waiving all trading fees on college football markets for games played on September 19 and 20. Normally, Polymarket charges taker fees that vary by contract price, typically ranging up to around 50 cents per share. Under this promotion, those fees drop to zero, allowing you to keep your full position value when trading on Week 3 College Football matchups.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Code required: Yes (SIBONUS)

Available in all states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Minimum deposit: $10

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

One playthrough requirement on bonus funds before withdrawal

Zero trading fees apply to all college football markets through September 20

If you trade on the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup at 7 PM ET and your position gains value, you keep the full profit. If your trade moves against you, your loss reflects only the actual market movement, with no additional fees reducing your position. Once you meet the playthrough requirement, any profits become yours to withdraw as cash.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 3 College Football

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on Week 3 College Football markets.

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current address. Submit a photo of your ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any college football market available for September 19 or 20 games. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits are yours to withdraw.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.