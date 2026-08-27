Rams Lead Kalshi Prediction Market to Have Best Record in NFL in 2026 Season

Kalshi favors the Los Angeles Rams across several other NFL props, and their price to finish with the best record matches that trend. The Rams have never finished as the sole best record in the league since moving to Los Angeles.

Going into the 2026 NFL season, the Rams have a 15% chance on Kalshi's NFL market to lead the league in the regular season. They are the only team priced above 10%.

NFL Best Regular Season Record - Kalshi

Los Angeles Rams 15%

Baltimore Ravens 9%

Buffalo Bills 8%

Detroit Lions 7%

Seattle Seahawks 7%

Green Bay Packers 7%

Kalshi settles the market based on regular season record only. If two or more teams finish with the same record, it goes off of NFL tie breakers to decide the winner. A $10 trade on the Rams finishing with the best record profits $62.86.

Stars Aligning in LA

While the Rams have a tough hill to climb with the second toughest schedule this season, they built a roster ready for this on both sides of the ball. The Rams are coming off a 12-5 season where they finished as the No. 1 offense (30.5 point per game) and a top-10 defense (20.4 PAPG) all around for a +10.1 average point differential.

Offensively, nothing changed for the Rams this offseason. They averaged the most passing yards (268.1) behind Matthew Stafford while Kyren Williams and Blake Corum led a top-10 ground attack (126.6).

The focus comes on defense where the Rams added several notable pieces to an already strong unit. In the secondary where the Rams finish as a bottom-15 teams in pass yards allowed, they traded for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson from the Kansas City Chiefs. On the defensive line, where they finished outside of the top-10 in rush yards allowed, they added Myles Garrett.

The defense could be getting even more of a lift with Aaron Donald listed at over 85% to return to the team at some point this season.

The Rams kickoff Week 1 on Thursday, September 10 against the San Francisco 49ers in the first ever NFL Melbourne game.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.