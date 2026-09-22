Rangers vs Astros MLB Playoff Qualifiers Market on Kalshi

The MLB regular season is winding down and the race for the postseason continues as the final field begins to take shape. Where things get increasingly tight is in the American League, specifically the AL West, where the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros fight for the final spot.

The Rangers hold the lead on Kalshi's MLB playoff market with 60% while the Astros sit at 41%. A $10 trade profits $6.20 on the Rangers making the playoffs and $12.87 on the Astros.

Texas Rangers playoff qualifier - Kalshi

Yes 60%

No 41%

Houston Astros playoff qualifier - Kalshi

Yes 42%

No 59%

Down to the wire

The top three playoff spots in the American League are settled with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox already clinched. They are followed by the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, whose magic number is four or less to clinch.

This leaves zero room for error between the Rangers and Astros. Texas is in a much stronger position than Houston, and that 60% price shows it. Texas is still within striking distance of Cleveland for the fourth spot, sitting three games back. The Rangers are also two games back of the White Sox for fifth. The Astros' chances are slipping away as they sit four games back of Cleveland and three from the White Sox.

The Rangers are finishing out the season strong, winning six of their last eight games and seeing a more than 40% rise to make the playoffs in the last 10 days. Houston has gone the other way, losing 10 of its last 14 games and dropping over 40% on the playoff qualifier board.

Can both get in?

Yes, both the Rangers and Astros can still make the playoffs depending on how the Guardians' and White Sox's last six games play out.

The Guardians specifically would be the best case for both of them to get in, as they still have a series remaining against the Boston Red Sox, which could catapult them into third place. Boston will do its best to fight off Cleveland to hold the third spot in the standings.

Cleveland’s magin number to make the playoffs is three. As long as both Texas and Houston win out while Boston beats Cleveland, both teams could get in.

Use the Kalshi promo code SI60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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