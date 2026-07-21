Red Sox World Series Prediction Market Rocketing From Depths on Kalshi

From near sellers to borderline contenders, the Boston Red Sox are surging, and Kalshi has adjusted their World Series odds. Boston now ranks among the top-10 favorites on Kalshi.

Kalshi’s World Series market adjusted Boston’s price to reflect its current run with a +2.3% rise, going from 1% to 3.3%. At the current trading price, $10 would profit $237.10 if Boston wins the World Series.

2026 World Series Winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 31.6%

New York Yankees 13%

Milwaukee Brewers 9.2%

Atlanta Braves 7.4%

Seattle Mariners 7%

Philadelphia Phillies 6.6%

Tampa Bay Rays 4.7%

Boston Red Sox 3.3%

Chicago Cubs 3.2%

Chasing history

Boston’s 14-game win streak is driving the surge on Kalshi. The team’s franchise record for most consecutive wins is 15. Throughout the win streak, Boston has won eight games at home and six on the road with a +68 run differential for an average game margin of +4.86.

The streak began on July 3rd with nine straight wins to finish the first half of the season and picked up with five wins to start the second half.

The current MLB record for most consecutive wins is 26, which came in 1926 from the then New York Giants. The American League record was 22 games back in 2017 by the Cleveland Guardians.

Going even beyond the streak, Boston has won 20 of its last 23 games going back to June 23.

From sellers to buyers

Before the win streak and the all-star break, many tagged the Red Sox as big-time sellers with both Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman locks to be traded.

However, with things taking a positive turn, many now question whether or not Boston should move either pitcher. Gray pitched 32.2 innings during the win streak for a 4-0 record, allowing 22 hits, eight runs (eight earned), a 2.14 ERA, and 38 strikeouts.

Chapman, in eight appearances, has a 3.18 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched with 11 hits, four runs (3 earned), and 11 strikeouts.

Boston can tie its franchise record with one more win Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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