Robert Saleh Among Most Likely Coaches Fired in Kalshi Market

In just his first three weeks as head coach for the Tennessee Titans, Robert Saleh is already on the hot seat, and Kalshi’s NFL coaching board agrees. Saleh currently sits with a 48% chance of being fired, the fourth-highest price on the board.

Saleh opened the season at the bottom of the board with just a 27% chance of being fired. His price surged to 48% following the Titans' 0-3 start to the season. Kalshi settles on whether he is still the Titans coach by March. A $10 trade on him being fired profits $10.08.

Will Robert Saleh be out of Tennessee by March? - Kalshi

Yes 48%

No 61%

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Still finding his footing

There were high hopes for Robert Saleh after the Tennessee Titans hired him with a five-year contract ahead of this season. Saleh’s presence has made an immediate impact on the Titans defense, which ranked bottom-10 in points allowed over the last two seasons. Tennessee ranks in the top-10 in fewest points and yards allowed through three games.

Where things get shaky is on offense. Tennessee is a bottom-3 offense in the league to this point, averaging just 12.3 points and 249.3 total yards per game. Saleh has also failed to get a productive start from his QB, Cam Ward, who has just 504 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He was the No. 1 pick in 2025.

Should’ve known better

While there were high expectations for Saleh with this young Titans roster, the signs were there before he was hired. Saleh spent three full seasons as the New York Jets head coach before being fired after Week 5 of his fourth year. He went 20-36 and never had a season above a .500 record.

Similarly to how this season has started for the Titans, Saleh turned in a solid defense and a bottom-10 offense during his time with the Jets as well. He just never developed an offense.

A look ahead

Still in search of their first win, the Titans face an uphill battle on Kalshi in the immediate future. In Week 4, they have just a 15% moneyline against the Baltimore Ravens and a 27% moneyline in the early Week 5 market against the Houston Texans.

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