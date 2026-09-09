Seahawks vs Patriots Kalshi Prediction Market Trending Toward Super Bowl Repeat

What better way to start the NFL season than with a rematch of Super Bowl 60? Kalshi’s NFL market is leaning toward the Seattle Seahawks over the New England Patriots in a rare edition of Wednesday Night Football.

It’s a sizeable gap between them, with Seattle priced as a 61% favorite over the Patriots at 39%. A $10 trade on the Seahawks winning profits $5.46, while a trade on the Patriots nets $14.58.

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Moneyline: Patriots (39%) vs. Seahawks (61%)

Spread: Seahawks -3.4 (49%)

Total: 43.5 (Over 53%)

History leaning on the champs

Defending Super Bowl champions usually perform well to start the season with a 21-5 Week 1 record over the last 26 seasons. That has slowed down in recent years to a 2-2 split in the last four. Super Bowl runner-ups are 11-9 in the last 20 seasons and have also split the difference, 3-3, over the last six years.

This is the third Week 1 Super Bowl rematch in history. The series in 1-1.

Seahawks take massive offseason hits

Although less than eight months removed from the Lombardi Trophy, this is a different Seattle Seahawks team, with several key losses in the offseason. The biggest loss was reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle did replace him with Jadarian Price in the first round of the NFL Draft.

It’s the defense that took the biggest hits, though, with safety Coby Bryant, linebacker Boye Mafe, and cornerback Riq Woolen were all starters who left. Former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is also gone and is the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots gearing up

New England took a different approach to its offseason, making several key additions. The most notable ones on offense were AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs coming in as Drake Maye's top two targets. The offensive line was another priority after Maye took 47 sacks last season, drafting Caleb Lomu in the first round and signing Alijah Vera-Tucker signing in free agency.

Kickoff is set for Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

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