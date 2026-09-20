Shedeur Sanders Starting Market on Kalshi Suggests Takeover Soon

The NFL season has just started, and there is already speculation that Shedeur Sanders will take over as the Cleveland Browns' QB1. Kalshi’s NFL market projects that Sanders will make his first start this season between weeks 3-4 with a 66% chance.

Kalshi lists event contracts with week-to-week selections on when Sanders will make his first start this season. The Week 3-4 selection is the favorite, with Week 5-6 following behind at 21%. A $10 trade on Sanders starting in Week 3-4 profits $4.78.

When will Shedeur Sanders make his first start this season? - Kalshi

Week 3-4 65%

Week 5-6 51%

Week 7-10 11%

Doesn’t start this season 6%

Week 1-2 4%

Week 11-14 3%

Week 15-18 2%

Watson struggling early

It was only a matter of time before the Shedeur Sanders QB1 hype ramped up. Watson’s struggles in Week 1 only added more fuel to the fire. On the fifth play from scrimmage for the Browns, Watson threw his first interception of the season. He went on to finish the game going 16/22 for 205 yards, one touchdown, and the interception as the Browns lost 34-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite his struggles, Browns head coach Todd Monken has stuck with Watson and is committed to him being QB1 in Week 2. On Wednesday, reporters asked Monken if Watson still had to earn his starts.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Monken said. “I always expect our players to play well. I wouldn’t put them out there if I didn’t. I expect him to play really well and there were moments on Sunday when he did.”

Cleveland has had enough of Watson

The reason Week 3 was mentioned at Wednesday’s press conference is that it marks the Browns' home opener this season. Fans booed Watson off the field in the preseason, his last home appearance. Watson later criticized the fans who booed him.

There is growing speculation that if Watson underperforms in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sanders could be in line to start Week 3. The Browns' Week 2 game against Tampa Bay kicks off at 1 p.m. EST.

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