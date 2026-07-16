Spain vs Argentina: Kalshi World Cup Prediction Market Tabs Clear Frontrunner

La Copa Mundial will be settled on Sunday between Spain and Argentina in the final. Kalshi is leaning on Spain to capture its second World Cup title, while Argentina faces its second straight match as an underdog.

This line will continuously move from now until kick-off on Sunday. Once the matchup was set, Spain jumped out to a 16% lead.

World Cup Final: Spain vs. Argentina - Kalshi

Outright Winner : Spain (60%) vs. Argentina (44%)

: Spain (60%) vs. Argentina (44%) Reg. Moneyline : Spain (42%) vs. Argentina (27%), Draw (33%)

: Spain (42%) vs. Argentina (27%), Draw (33%) Reg. Spread : Spain -1.5 (21%)

: Spain -1.5 (21%) Reg. Total: 2.5

At $20 trades on either side, a $13.44 profit is offered on Spain if they win, while $25.22 is paid out for Argentina. Note that all regulation lines on Kalshi's World Cup market only count towards the first 90 minutes, and any stoppage time. They do not count towards any extra time or penalty shootouts.

Defensive dominance

Spain’s elite defense stands in the way of Argentina’s second straight title. Spain conceded just one goal and forced six shutout wins, including against France in the semifinal, in the tournament. Outside of goaltending, Spain leads in forced turnovers at 343 and is third most defensive pressures applied at 1,641.

That pressure and forced turnovers rarely let opponents get close. That said, Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón has just 108 actions inside the penalty box, including 14 saves.

Don’t count out Messi Magic

Time and time again, Argentina has gotten it done throughout the knockout stages with extra time and comeback wins. Offensively, this is the best unit in the World Cup and one of the most efficient, with 113 shot attempts and 40.71% (46) of them being on goal. Argentina also has the fourth most shots inside the penalty area, forcing pressure on opposing goalkeepers.

Highlighting the offense has been the elite “tiki-taka” style of play, resulting in the most passes (4,324) at the highest accuracy (91%). In other words, always looking for the open man with the best shot opportunity.

Spain and Argentina will face off on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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