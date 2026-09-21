Spurs and Thunder Big Favorites in Polymarket NBA Finals Market

Two weeks from the NBA preseason and one month from the NBA regular season and Polymarket’s NBA Championship board has clear frontrunners to win the title. Both the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are the only teams on the board with a 20% price or higher.

It’s the Thunder who hold a slight lead with 22%, while the Spurs are just behind at 21%. A $10 trade profits $34.39 on the Thunder and $36.49 on the Spurs.

2027 NBA Finals Champion - Polymarket

Oklahoma City Thunder 22%

San Antonio Spurs 21%

New York Knicks 12%

Philadelphia 76ers 11%

Minnesota Timberwolves 5%

Thunder/Spurs vs. everybody

These were arguably the top two teams in the entire league last year despite neither of them winning the championship. Both finished top-5 in points, top-10 in points allowed, and were the top two teams in terms of point differential.

With that, Polymarket not only has each of its NBA Finals prices far ahead of the league, but also other supporting markets. Looking at the Western Conference Finals market, each has a 35% price or higher while the rest of the field is at 10% or lower.

Opposite offseasons

After losing to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, the Spurs addressed one of their main issues, which was not having a true power forward playing alongside Victor Wembanyama. They signed Tobias Harris from the Detroit Pistons, who averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He’ll also spread the floor with his 36.8% 3P%.

For OKC, affordability and roster space were bound to impact them sooner rather than later with the number of draft picks they hold. Three key contributors, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe, were all either traded or left in free agency. Dort was the biggest loss as he was their primary on-ball defender. Wiggins and Joe combined for more than 20 points and five rebounds in their respective roles.

The two face off on NBA Opening Night as the last game on the slate on October 20 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

New users who sign up with the Polymarket invite code SIBONUS and deposit $10 or more will receive $50 in trading funds — one of the best welcome offers in prediction markets right now.

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