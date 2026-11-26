It’s been nothing but up for the San Antonio Spurs early on in the 2026-27 season and Kalshi’s NBA Finals market has responded accordingly. San Antonio has the highest price on the championship market at 22%. That is a 10% advantage over the rest of the field.

The Spurs opened the season at 22% behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and held steady while OKC dropped. A $10 trade on the Spurs winning the NBA Finals this season profits $33.09.

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Spurs show dominance

San Antonio leads the NBA with a 15-3 record this season. It has been a force on both sides of the ball, with a league-leading +12.1 point differential (it's scoring 117.6 points and allowing 105.4 points). The Spurs lead the league in rebounding and blocks and are top-three in assists. On defense, they’re holding opponents to just 44% shooting.

Victor Wembanyama has been a monster this season, averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.9 blocks per game. His performance this season lands him at the top of several award markets on Kalshi, including the MVP (53%), Finals MVP (27%), and Defensive Player of the Year (81%).

The Spurs get solid production beyond Wembanyama. Dylan Harper is second in scoring with 18.4 points, Stephon Castle leads in assists with 6.2 and De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and Julian Champagnie are all putting up over 11 points per game as well.

It’s also worth noting that all of the Spurs numbers are coming against the eighth-toughest schedule to this point in the season.

Ready to bounce back

The Spurs made the playoffs last season for the first time in seven years and went all the way to the NBA Finals. Many argued that they made it there ahead of schedule in terms of their development. Now that they have the experience of a long playoff run, it could pay off this season.

The Spurs have a chance to bolster their price even more in the immediate future with matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and a finals rematch against the New York Knicks within the next month.

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