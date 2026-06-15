Spurs Top Thunder, Knicks in Polymarket 2027 NBA Finals Market

Ahead of schedule? No problem. Prediction markets already favor the San Antonio Spurs to move past their 2026 Finals appearance and win the 2027 title, giving them a higher percentage than the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.

2027 NBA Finals Market - Polymarket

San Antonio Spurs 21%

Oklahoma City Thunder 20%

New York Knicks 11%

Boston Celtics 11%

Miami Heat 5%

Denver Nuggets 5%

San Antonio edges Oklahoma City at the top of Polymarket’s NBA Finals market. The Spurs 21% profits $34.39 on a $10 stake if they win to the $36.49 profit on the Oklahoma City Thunder and their 20%.

San Antonio Spurs ahead of their time

Most analysts agree that San Antonio reached the Finals ahead of schedule, with this being the first postseason appearance for their young trio of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

With all three of them under 23 years old and already gaining valuable experience in a deep postseason run, it sounds cliché, but the only way to go is up from here as they continue building around their core.

Thunder rumbling

While San Antonio won the Western Conference this season, Oklahoma City is still seen as a top dog with an NBA Finals win to its name in 2025. Oklahoma City followed its 2025 title with a strong 2026 season that featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s second straight MVP and strong development from Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell, and Jalen Williams.

With two straight Western Conference Finals appearances, they’ve proven to be the team to beat going forward.

Can the Knicks repeat?

At the time of writing, New York has the highest chance of any team in the Eastern Conference. They do not face the threat of losing any of their starting five, with each of them still on multi-year contracts.

The only concern is the pending free agency of key reserves Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, and Jose Alvarado. Even if some leave, New York’s market size should help them attract replacements.

In striking distance

Behind New York are the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Boston is coming off a successful campaign, where Jayson Tatum missed the majority of the season and still managed to make the postseason. Tatum is returning to full strength and is ready to make a run in 2027.

Holding up Miami’s chances of an NBA Finals are their strong ties to Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Greek Freak does land in Miami, they immediately jump into contending status.

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