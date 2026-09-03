Stanford Three-TD Underdog Against Miami on Kalshi Prediction Market

The U is back in action on Friday as the Miami Hurricanes open up their season on the road against the Stanford Cardinal. The Canes are more than a three-TD favorite in this one with a massive 94% moneyline.

Miami ran with this one last season, 42-7, and Kalshi’s college football market backs a similar outcome this time around. A $10 trade on Miami’s 94% moneyline profits just $.48.

Miami vs. Stanford

Moneyline: Miami (94%) vs. Stanford (6%)

Spread: Miami -24.5 (49%)

Total: 47.5 (50%)

Hurricanes rip through Palo Alto?

How did Miami reload its top-5 offense and top-ranked defense in the ACC? By landing three top-35 transfer players and a top-15 overall transfer class. With Carson Beck off to the NFL, Darian Mensah transferred in from Duke. Mensah finished with the second-highest passing yards (3,973) and touchdown (34) totals last season.

Mensah will throw to one of the country’s best receiving groups in Malachi Toney and fellow Duke transfer Cooper Barkate. Both were 1,100+ yard receivers last season. The running back room remained the same, with Mark Fletcher, a top-20 back, leading the way. The offensive line replaced Francis Mauigoa with 5-Star tackle Jackson Cantwell.

The defense might take a step back with names like Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor, and Keionte Scott all off to the NFL.

Many around the country have higher expectations for this year's Canes offense than last year's. Miami went 6-2 in the ACC last season and won four of those games by 28+ points.

Same Stanford

As far as Stanford is concerned, we got a glimpse of it in Week 0 against Hawaii. Through three quarters, this team looked legit, holding on to a 23-7 lead before nearly blowing it, allowing Hawaii to score 20 unanswered points. Stanford ultimately won 37-27.

Davis Warren leads Stanford at QB. He last started for Michigan in 2024, when he got benched after 1,199 yards, seven TDs, and nine INTs.

Miami and Stanford kick off on Friday at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.

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