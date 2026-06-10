Stanley Cup Market Watch: Hurricanes Flip Script on Kalshi

Back and forth we go as we now have a tied-up Stanley Cup Finals with the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights even at two games each, following the Canes 5-3 win in Game 4.

Carolina’s Game 4 win also flipped its chances to win the Stanley Cup, with prediction markets not favoring them.

Stanley Cup Winner: Carolina Hurricanes Vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Carolina Hurricanes 57% ($10 to win $7.01)

Vegas Golden Knights 44% ($10 to win $11.86)

Currently trading on Kalshi’s Stanley Cup Finals market, the Hurricanes are a heavy favorite with 57%. Vegas, meanwhile, has dropped to 44%.

Roller coaster market movement

The movement on the prediction market between both teams has been nonstop. Carolina started the series with a 57% chance of winning before dropping Game 1, which pushed Vegas to a 58% chance to win.

After Carolina won Game 2, the market flipped back to it at 54%. Vegas took Game 3 and the lead, moving it to 63%, the highest set percentage that the market has seen. Now, after Carolina evened things up again behind two goals from Jordan Stall, and the series headed back to Raleigh, the market now sits in its direction for the third time this series.

Where the Game 5 market sits

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights Vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Kalshi

Moneyline: Hurricanes (58%) vs. Golden Knights (42%)

Spread: Carolina -1.5 (37%)

Total: 6.5

On their home ice, where they hold the best record in the league at 29-10-2, the Canes have a 58% chance to win Game 5 and take a 3-2 series.

The price setters are expecting yet another close finish here with a 1.5 goal spread and Vegas holding 64% chance to cover. Three of the four games to this point have been decided by one goal.

Looking at the goal total, the market adjusted after the first four games went OVER the 5.5 goal total. All four games have gone over 6.5 total goals as well.

One prop for Game 5 to look at is if the game will go to overtime or not, where there is a 21% ($10 to win $32.08) chance that it does and 88% ($10 to win $1.26) chance that it does not. These lines popped up following both Game 2 and Game 3 going to OT.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.