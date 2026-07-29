Jo Adell joins Tarik Skubal at the top of Kalshi’s MLB next team market. Adell now holds the second-highest price on the board for a trade, while Skubal remains in the top-5 strongest prices.

Kalshi prices Adell at a massive 70% chance of a trade before the deadline, while Skubal’s price surged 22% from 56% to 77% in under a week.

Will Tarik Skubal be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 77%

No 34%

Will Jo Adell be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 70%

No 43%

At current trade prices, a $10 trade pays $2.77 if Skubal moves and $2.71 if Adell moves. Both must move before August 5 for the markets to settle “Yes.”

Skubal continues to heat up

With the August 3rd deadline approaching, rumors continue to intensify with ESPN’s Jeff Passan revealing that rival executives believe the Detroit Tigers “want to trade” Tarik Skubal.

“When I talk to opposing executives, they all say the same thing, ‘the Tigers want to trade Tarik Skubal,’ but can they?”

Passan went on to mention the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers all interested ahead of the deadline.

The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal went as far as reporting that multiple teams planned to reach out after the Tigers lost their third consecutive game on Monday to the Baltimore Orioles.

At this point, Detroit’s playoff hopes are in danger as they sit seven games under .500 and four games out from a wild-card playoff spot. A Skubal trade only makes sense.

Adell joins the trade market

After sitting at just 30% a day ago, Adell rocketed 40% with less than a week left until the deadline. Although Adell is having a down year compared to his 37 home run performance last season, the interest in his services stems from his performance against left-handed pitchers.

Against southpaw pitchers this season, Adell has a clear advantage with a .313 average, .352 OBP, and .943 OPS. He’s totaled 36 hits in 115 at-bats for 28 of his 60 RBI and 10 of his 16 home runs.

Looking at where the Los Angeles Angels currently sit, they are on their way to an 11th consecutive losing season with a 42-66 record at the time of writing. That said, look for a contender to make a push in acquiring Adell’s hitting power.

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