Tarik Skubal Trade Market Spikes to Near Certainty

As close to a sure thing as possible, Kalshi is almost positive that the Tigers will move Tarik Skubal by the trade deadline. Skubal now tops Kalshi’s MLB trade market with a 91% price, with many saying he’s played his last game for the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal’s 91% price is up 14% in just two days. Trading $10 on a Skubal trade right now offers only a $0.91 profit. The MLB trade deadline falls on Monday, August 3 at 6 p.m. Kalshi grades this market on August 5th based on whether he is traded or not.

Will Tarik Skubal be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 91%

No 10%

Standing ovation

Tarik Skubal might’ve made his last start for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles. After pitching 6.2 innings, allowing four hits, three runs (three earned), and throwing six strikeouts, Skubal walked off the field to a standing ovation from Comerica Park in Detroit.

This also might’ve been the biggest sign for Detroit to finally pull the trigger on a trade after the Tigers gave up a 7-0 lead in the sixth to lose 10-9 in 12 innings. This is the 11th time this season the Tigers have blown a lead when leading after seven innings. Detroit now sits at 51-58 at the time of writing and four games out of the wild-card spot.

All signs point towards the Dodgers

As the trade deadline nears, the case for the Los Angeles Dodgers trading for Skubal becomes more and more evident. ESPN’s Jeff Passan went as far as calling it a “race against the Dodgers.”

“Everybody’s thinking the Brewers are going to be in it, the Rays are going to be in it, the Braves are going to be in it. They’re all almost resigned to the idea that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to get Tarik Skubal–They can afford to give up the types of prospects that Detroit is going to want. To me, it’s just a race against the Dodgers at this point.”

Going even further, MLB insider for USA Today Bob Nightengale said the Dodgers are Skubal’s preferred destination. He states that even if the Dodgers do not trade for Skubal, they have a strong chance of signing him in the offseason.

“The Dodgers could grab Skubal, knowing that they are considered his first preference, anyway, when he becomes a free agent. That would not only give them a lethal October rotation, but keep him away from the competition.”

The Detroit Tigers begin a series against the Athletics on Friday, and Skubal is not expected to pitch in the series.

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