The SI60 Kalshi Promo Code Unlocks a Guaranteed $60 Bonus for Sunday Night Football

Sunday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos offers the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market trading. New users can claim a $60 bonus when they sign up with the Kalshi promo code SI60 and complete qualifying trades on this prime-time showdown. As of September 27, this welcome offer represents one of the best prediction market promos available, and you'll need to enter code SI60 during registration to unlock it.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for Rams vs Broncos Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus arrives regardless of whether your trades on the Rams-Broncos game win or lose, giving you flexibility to explore different outcomes without pressure.

Here are the key terms you should understand before claiming this offer:

You must enter promo code SI60 during account registration

A minimum $10 deposit is required to begin trading

You must complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus is credited after you meet the trading requirement

The bonus must be used within seven days of being granted or it expires

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

The bonus applies to any available markets, including the Rams-Broncos game

Let's say you deposit $10 and immediately place a $25 trade predicting the Rams to cover the spread against Denver. If your prediction wins, you keep your winnings and receive your $60 bonus on top. If your prediction loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus once the trade settles. This structure means you can use your bonus funds to explore additional markets beyond Sunday's game, whether you're interested in other sports outcomes or different event categories entirely.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus Before Rams vs Broncos Kickoff

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be ready to trade on the Rams-Broncos matchup well before the 8:20 PM ET kickoff. Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the registration process. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer verification is standard across regulated trading platforms and typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to make funding simple. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades totaling at least $25 on the Rams-Broncos game or any other available events. Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus is credited to your account. Use your bonus: Apply your bonus funds to additional trades across Kalshi's marketplace within seven days of receiving it.

The entire process from account creation to placing your first trade typically takes under 10 minutes. This means you have plenty of time to claim your bonus and explore trading opportunities on Sunday's prime-time matchup between Los Angeles and Denver. For a detailed comparison of how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.