The race for the NFL Coach of the Year on Kalshi is heating up between San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken. Kalshi’s NFL Coach of the Year market lists both with a 28% chance to win and the only two coaches with higher than a 20% price.

Both Shanahan and Monken entered the season with roughly 5% prices to win the award and have surged up the board since. At their 28% prices, a $10 trade on either of them winning profits $24.

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Shanahan finally claims his COY

It’s amazing that Kyle Shanahan hasn’t won Coach of the Year at this point in his career, considering his success in San Francisco. In his last nine seasons, he’s led the Niners to five 10+ win seasons, four NFC Championship games, and two Super Bowl appearances.

This time around, San Francisco looks like the most complete team in the league with an 8-1 record through Week 10, a top-3 offense and top-10 defense. At this rate, San Francisco is on track for its highest win total of Shanahan’s career.

In line with Shanahan and the 49ers success this season, Brock Purdy is on pace for a career season with 2,369 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just five interceptions at a career-high 70.1% completion rate.

Monken quickly turns things around

While 6-4 might not look enticing on paper, any success for the Cleveland Browns deserves attention. After sub-.500 records in four of the last five seasons, Todd Monken has the Browns on pace for one of their best finishes over the stretch and within striking distance of a playoff spot.

He’s made the most of what this team has. Overall, Cleveland has a bottom-10 offense, averaging just 18.8 points and 314.9 total yards per game. The defense has also been an issue, giving up 22 points and 327.4 yards per game.

The highlight of the Browns' season has been the resurgence of Deshaun Watson. To this point, Watson has completed 65.1% of his passes for 2,118 passing yards. He also has 266 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

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