The Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured their first win of the season in Week 5, bringing their record to 1-4. Despite the win, Kalshi’s head coach fired market remains bullish on Todd Bowles at the top of the board with 79%.

While Bowles remains at the top of the board, his price slightly dipped following the Bucs first win, dropping 4% from 83% to 79%. Kalshi grades the market on March 1, depending on whether Bowles is still with the team or not. A $10 trade that Bowles is fired by then profits $3.61.

Will Todd Bowles be fired by March? - Kalshi

Yes 79%

No 21%

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Signs of life

Following the Buccaneers' 0-4 start, many tabbed their Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys as a “make-or-break” scenario for whether Bowles would keep his job or not. With that narrative, the Bucs came out swinging and won 24-16 as +8.5-point underdogs.

The Bucs won despite Baker Mayfield’s absence with a finger injury. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started in his place and went 19/25 for 189 yards and one touchdown. He was also only sacked once, which is a major improvement compared to the three sacks he took last week. The highlight, though, was Bucky Irving, who ran for a career-high 165 yards with two total touchdowns.

The defense did a great job as well, forcing three turnovers and only a 40% clip on third-down conversions. As a whole, the Bucs held the possession margin by nearly 20 minutes as well.

Turning around

Things could turn around even more for Bowles and Tampa Bay with their upcoming schedule against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers in their next two games. Both have been inconsistent in recent weeks. While the Bucs are underdogs in both games, they sit over 40% in both, and Baker Mayfield could return to action in either week.

Bowles has seen success in Tampa Bay, having won the NFC South three times. He was also the defensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl in 2020.

Plenty of time remains in the season for a turnaround as well, especially with the NFC South being one of the weaker divisions in the league.

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