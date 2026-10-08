Todd Bowles Fired? Kalsi Market Spiking for Bucs Coach

Todd Bowles seat is piping hot as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4 heading into Week 5. His price on Kalshi’s NFL head coach fired market sits at the top of the board at 83%.

In less than a week, Bowles price has surged, going from 71% on October 1 to 83% at the time of writing. Kalshi settles based on whether he’s still with the Buccaneers by March 1. A $10 trade on Bowles being fired by then profits $1.90.

Will Todd Bowles be fired? - Kalshi

Yes 83%

No 25%

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On his way out sooner rather than later

Todd Bowles might be running out of time to fix his struggles this season. The Buccaneers are now 0-4 and a hefty underdog in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They are also 43% underdogs in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which would drop them to 0-6.

The bulk of Tampa Bay’s struggles have stemmed from the offensive line, which has not only caused Baker Mayfield to struggle but also to get injured. In three games, Mayfield totaled 615 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 36.3 QBR. Defenses have sacked him 13 times

As a result, he dislocated his thumb in Week 3 against Minnesota when the pocket collapsed and his hand hit a defender on a throw that became an interception. Mayfield is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

In his absence, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started Week 4 and completed 19/27 pass attempts for 148 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while taking three sacks.

Beyond the Mayfield injury, the Buccaneers' decline started last season following their 6-2 start to the season. They looked like a surefire playoff team through the first eight games before dropping seven of their last nine games and missing the postseason.

Bowles and the Bucs finished last season 8-9 and wth a bottom-12 offense and defense. The numbers tell a similar story this season, as they rank as a bottom-10 offense and bottom-15 defense.

Todd Bowles will have a chance to get in the win column on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

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