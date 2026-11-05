Tony Pollard Trade Market on Kalshi Trending Up Amidst Breece Hall Uncertainty

A name that has been quietly flying under the radar on Kalshi’s NFL trade market is Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard. Pollard currently sits near the top of the board with a 66% chance the Titans trade him this season

Pollard only joined the NFL trade market over the last two weeks as his numbers on the field skyrocketed. Kalshi has priced Pollard above 50% to move since he entered the market after Week 7. A $10 trade on Pollard being traded by December 1 profits $14.78.

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Value is surging

With the Titans sitting at 1-7, it may make sense to get whatever value they can from the lone bright spot on the team. Pollard has surged over the last two weeks with 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Week 7 and 117 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8. He’s also seen 20+ attempts across both games, which are his highest of the season.

His uptick in usage could be the Titans' way of showcasing the eight-year veteran ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

To trade or not to trade

Sports Illustrated’s Titans insider Dharya Sharma suggests angles that support Tennessee both keeping and trading Pollard, with Cam Ward’s development in mind. Like many, Sharma suggests that the Titans should acquire picks for the future in exchange for Pollard. However, he notes that Ward’s development is far more important.

“With the Titans still rebuilding, it would make sense to move Pollard and acquire picks for the future. However, Tennessee should also heavily consider retaining the former Pro Bowler. Pollard is critical to Ward's development, as supplying a young quarterback with a stable run game is always a fantastic plan. Pollard makes Ward's life easier and sets up play-action passes, which Ward has had success with.”

In line with Pollard’s production over the last two weeks, Cam Ward’s production has also jumped. He’s completed over 64% of his passes for 485 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. That includes a career-high 304 yards last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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