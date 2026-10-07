Trade $25, Get $60 With Kalshi Promo Code SI60 During MLB Playoffs Divisional Series
Four elimination games headline Wednesday's MLB Playoffs Divisional Series slate, and there's no better time to explore prediction market trading than now. I discovered the Kalshi promo code SI60 offers new traders a welcome bonus to start trading on these high-stakes matchups. The offer requires code SI60 at registration and delivers $60 in bonus credit after completing $25 in qualifying trades. As of October 7, this prediction market promos opportunity lets you trade on Cleveland versus Chicago, Los Angeles versus Atlanta, Tampa Bay versus New York, and Milwaukee versus San Diego.
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for MLB Playoff Trading
The Kalshi promo code SI60 simplifies the onboarding process for new traders interested in prediction markets. You must enter code SI60 during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days to unlock your $60 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the divisional series games win or lose, making it an excellent way to explore Kalshi's platform without pressure.
Here are the key terms to understand before claiming this offer:
- You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify
- Code SI60 is required at registration
- Minimum $10 deposit required
- Complete $25 in trades within seven days of signing up
- Your $60 bonus credit appears after meeting trade requirements
- Bonus credit expires seven days after being credited to your account
- The bonus applies to all trades, including divisional series outcomes
- Identity verification through KYC is required before trading
Imagine trading $25 on Cleveland to win Game 3 against Chicago at 4 PM ET. If your trade settles, you immediately receive your $60 bonus, giving you additional capital to trade on the Los Angeles versus Atlanta matchup at 6 PM ET or any other available markets. Even if your initial trades don't settle as expected, you still receive the full $60 bonus to deploy across the remaining playoff action.
Claiming Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for Divisional Series Trading
Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on Wednesday's divisional series games. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus and begin trading:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete the initial setup.
- Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie through Kalshi's KYC process. This verification typically completes within minutes, allowing you to move forward with funding your account.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Ensure you deposit enough to complete $25 in trades on the divisional series games.
- Place your first trades: Browse available markets and trade on divisional series outcomes. Once you complete $25 in qualifying trades, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within minutes.
- Use your bonus: Deploy your $60 bonus on additional divisional series trades or explore other prediction markets available on Kalshi's platform.
For a deeper comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.