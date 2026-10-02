Trade $25, Get $60 With Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for College Football Week 5

College Football Week 5 brings some of the season's most compelling matchups, and it's the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. As of Friday, October 2, new traders can claim a $60 bonus by using the Kalshi promo code SI60 during registration. You'll need to complete at least $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, and you can use those trades on any of the week's marquee games, including Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, Ohio State at Iowa, and Alabama at Mississippi State. Explore prediction market promos to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for College Football Week 5

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on College Football Week 5 games win or lose, giving you flexibility to explore the platform's markets without pressure. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify for this offer.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming your bonus:

You must enter promo code SI60 during registration to qualify

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to begin trading

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of account creation

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trading requirement

You have seven days to use your bonus credit before it expires

The bonus applies to all available markets, including College Football Week 5 contracts

Identity verification through KYC is required before you can trade

For example, if you place a $25 trade on Ohio State to cover against Iowa on Saturday, that single trade counts toward your $25 qualifying threshold. Once that trade settles, your $60 bonus appears in your account, ready to deploy on additional College Football Week 5 markets or any other available contracts.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus Before Week 5 Concludes

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your SI60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on College Football Week 5 games:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate your welcome bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades on College Football Week 5 matchups. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's College Football Week 5 markets and place your first trade. You might trade on Pittsburgh to win at Virginia Tech, Ohio State to cover at Iowa, or Alabama to stay unbeaten at Mississippi State. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus credits to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus appears, you have seven days to deploy it across any available prediction markets on the platform.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.