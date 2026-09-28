Trade $25, Get $60 With Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for Eagles vs. Bears

Monday Night Football brings the Philadelphia Eagles to Chicago to face a Bears team dealing with significant quarterback uncertainty. With Caleb Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury and backup Tyson Bagent in the concussion protocol, the Bears may turn to veteran Case Keenum under center. This matchup presents an ideal opportunity to explore prediction market promos with a $60 bonus when you use the Kalshi promo code SI60. As of Monday, September 28, new traders can claim this welcome offer by completing $25 in qualifying trades on the Eagles-Bears game and beyond.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. You must enter code SI60 during registration to qualify. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Eagles-Bears game settle as winners or losers, giving you flexibility to explore different market outcomes without pressure.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code SI60 during account registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Your $60 bonus credits automatically after meeting trade requirements

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Imagine trading $25 on whether the Eagles cover the spread against Chicago's backup quarterback situation. If your trade wins, you keep those profits and add your $60 bonus on top. If your trade loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus to deploy across other prediction markets. This structure lets you test Kalshi's platform and explore markets beyond traditional sports betting, including politics and cultural events.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus for Monday Night Football

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus and begin trading on the Eagles-Bears matchup:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as required. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have immediate access to your funds. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Eagles-Bears market or any other available prediction market. Complete $25 in trades within seven days to trigger your $60 bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account automatically. Use it within seven days on any available market.

After claiming your bonus, explore what makes Kalshi unique compared to other prediction platforms. Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.