Trade $25, Get $60 With Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for NFL Week 3 Sunday

NFL Week 3 Sunday delivers one of the most loaded schedules of the season, and there's no better time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $60 bonus when they trade $25 using code SI60. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer as of September 27. You'll trade on marquee matchups like Chargers-Bills, Chiefs-Dolphins, and Ravens-Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers across platforms.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for NFL Week 3 Sunday

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on NFL Week 3 games win or lose, giving you flexibility to explore the platform's markets without pressure.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify.

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the offer.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to fund your account.

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $60 bonus posts to your account after you meet the trading requirement.

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires.

The bonus applies to any available prediction market, including NFL trades.

Imagine trading $25 on the Chargers-Bills matchup at 1 PM ET. If Buffalo covers the spread, your trade settles and your $60 bonus arrives in your account. If the Chargers pull off an upset, you still receive the full $60 bonus. That's the beauty of this offer: your bonus doesn't depend on outcomes. You can then use those funds to trade on the Chiefs-Dolphins game or any other NFL Week 3 contest available on Kalshi.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for NFL Week 3 Sunday

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on NFL Week 3 Sunday games:

Create your Kalshi account. Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the welcome offer. Complete identity verification. Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you trade. Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport and confirm your date of birth and address. Fund your account. Add at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. This ensures you have enough to complete your $25 trading requirement. Place your first trade on an NFL Week 3 game. Browse Kalshi's NFL markets and trade on Chargers-Bills, Chiefs-Dolphins, Ravens-Cowboys, or any other matchup. Once you settle $25 in trades, your $60 bonus posts to your account. Use your bonus on additional trades. With $60 in bonus funds, you can explore more NFL Week 3 markets or try other prediction markets on Kalshi.

Ready to compare platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.