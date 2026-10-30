Trade $25, Get $60 With Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for NBA Cup Group Play

Claim a $60 bonus with Kalshi promo code VIP60 as NBA Cup group play tips off Friday with 10 games headlined by New York at Philadelphia at 7:30 PM ET. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, which you can deploy across any market on the platform. Check out other prediction market promos available today, and discover why this offer stands out from the competition.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NBA Cup Group Play

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 bonus when you meet straightforward requirements. Register with code VIP60, deposit at least $10, and complete $25 in trades within seven days to claim your reward. Whether your trades on Friday's New York versus Philadelphia matchup or any other NBA Cup game win or lose, you'll receive your $60 bonus credit once you hit that $25 trading threshold.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Trade at least $25 worth of contracts within seven days

Your $60 bonus credit posts to your account after you meet trading requirements

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Your bonus applies regardless of whether individual trades settle as winners or losers

Imagine trading $25 on New York's opening matchup against Philadelphia Friday night. If your trade settles, your $60 bonus immediately credits to your account, giving you additional capital to explore other NBA Cup markets or any other event contracts available on Kalshi's platform.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for Friday's NBA Cup Action

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Friday's NBA Cup group play games:

Create Your Account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete registration. Verify Your Identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This standard compliance step typically finishes within minutes. Fund Your Account: Add at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and any additional trades you want to explore. Place Your First Trade: Browse NBA Cup markets and select your first contract. Trade on Friday's New York at Philadelphia game at 7:30 PM ET or any other matchup. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus posts to your account. Use Your Bonus: Deploy your $60 credit across any available prediction markets on Kalshi within seven days of receiving it.

Ready to explore prediction markets beyond traditional sportsbooks? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other platforms.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.