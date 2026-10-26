Trade $25 With Kalshi Promo Code VIP60, Get $60 for World Series Game 3

Milwaukee visits Tampa Bay on Monday, October 26 for World Series Game 3, and you can trade the action with a $60 bonus using the Kalshi promo code VIP60. This welcome offer requires you to trade just $25 to unlock your bonus, regardless of trade outcomes. You'll also gain access to prediction market promos across sports, politics, and culture. As of Monday, October 26, this offer represents exceptional value compared to standard Kalshi promo code alternatives.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Game 3

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive your $60 bonus credit. The bonus applies whether your trades on the Milwaukee versus Tampa Bay matchup win or lose, making it an attractive entry point for prediction market trading.

Here are the key terms you should understand before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum $10 deposit required

Complete $25 in settled trades within seven days

Your $60 bonus credit arrives after meeting trade requirements

Use bonus funds within seven days or they expire

Bonus credit applies to any available market, including World Series Game 3 outcomes

Identity verification through KYC is required

Imagine trading $25 on whether Milwaukee extends its series lead at Tropicana Field. If your prediction proves correct, you keep your winnings and still receive the full $60 bonus. If your trade settles against you, the $60 bonus still credits to your account, giving you additional capital to explore other prediction markets. This structure removes the pressure of needing immediate success on Game 3 trades.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Game 3

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Monday's World Series action:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and selfie through Kalshi's KYC process. This standard verification typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as debit card or PayPal. Kalshi supports multiple deposit options for convenience. Place your first trade on Game 3: Browse available World Series Game 3 markets and execute your first trade. Once you complete $25 in total trades within seven days, your $60 bonus automatically credits to your account. Use your bonus funds: After your bonus arrives, deploy it across any Kalshi prediction market within seven days. You can trade additional Game 3 outcomes or explore markets beyond sports.

For a deeper comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to understand how this platform stacks up against competitors.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.