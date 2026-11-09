Trade $60 With Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 on Monday Night Football and NBA Games

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Monday, November 9. New users who deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades unlock the full bonus, regardless of trade outcomes. Start trading on the Bills-Vikings matchup at 8:15 PM ET or any of the eight NBA games throughout the evening. Check out prediction market promos to compare offers across platforms.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Monday's Games

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10, trade $25 worth of contracts, and receive $60 in bonus credit. Your bonus applies to any available market on Kalshi, including Monday's slate of NFL and NBA action. The bonus credit expires seven days after being granted, so you'll want to deploy it quickly across the platform's diverse event contracts.

Key terms to understand before claiming this offer include the following requirements. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. Enter code VIP60 during registration, complete identity verification with a government-issued ID, and deposit a minimum of $10. You have seven days from registration to complete $25 in qualifying trades, and your $60 bonus will be credited regardless of whether those trades win or lose.

Monday's marquee matchup features the Buffalo Bills visiting the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM ET. Both teams enter at 6-1, making this a critical divisional showdown. Buffalo demolished Baltimore 36-10 last week, while Minnesota seeks to bounce back from its first loss, a 19-15 defeat to Detroit. Here's what Kalshi traders are pricing for this game:

Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills: 61% win probability

Minnesota Vikings: 39% win probability

The Bills' offense presents multiple challenges for Minnesota's defense. Josh Allen has added nine rushing touchdowns this season, while running back James Cook has accumulated 707 rushing yards. Minnesota will start Carson Wentz with Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring strain, placing additional pressure on the Vikings' protection schemes. The spread market puts Buffalo's winning margin at approximately 3.5 points, while the total sits near 44.5 points.

Beyond the headline NFL game, eight NBA contests fill Monday's schedule. The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Atlanta Hawks at 7 PM ET, with Kalshi pricing the Hawks as slight favorites:

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks: 51% win probability

Los Angeles Lakers: 49% win probability

The Hawks' 1.5-point spread advantage reflects a tightly matched contest. The total market projects approximately 236.5 combined points. Washington travels to Detroit at 7 PM ET as well, where the Pistons command strong odds:

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons: 81% win probability

Washington Wizards: 19% win probability

Detroit's 10.5-point spread reflects the Pistons' dominance this season. The total for this matchup sits near 218.5 points. Cleveland faces Charlotte at 7 PM ET with the Cavaliers favored:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers: 76% win probability

Charlotte Hornets: 24% win probability

The Cavaliers' 8.5-point spread reflects their strong positioning. The combined total projects to approximately 215.5 points. Denver hosts Houston at 8:30 PM ET, though availability questions loom with multiple starters listed as questionable. Memphis visits Toronto at 7:30 PM ET, Indiana travels to Dallas at 8 PM ET, San Antonio visits Phoenix at 9 PM ET, and New Orleans plays at Golden State at 10 PM ET, completing a full evening of trading opportunities.

Your $60 bonus can be deployed across any of these markets or split among multiple contests. If you trade on the Bills-Vikings game and it settles in your favor, your winnings plus your bonus credit give you additional capital for the NBA slate. If your Bills trade doesn't go your way, the bonus still credits to your account, allowing you to trade on the Hawks, Pistons, Cavaliers, or any other available market.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus for Monday's Action

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $60 bonus and begin trading on Monday's games:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address to begin the process. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before trading. Submit a government-issued ID and confirm your date of birth and address. This standard compliance step typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using Kalshi's supported payment methods, which include debit cards and cryptocurrency options. You'll need enough to cover $25 in trades to unlock the full bonus. Place your first trades: Browse Monday's markets and place trades on the Bills-Vikings game, any NBA matchup, or multiple contests. Once your trades total $25 in value, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account within the settlement window. Use your bonus: Deploy your $60 bonus credit across any available prediction market on Kalshi. Remember that bonus credit expires seven days after being granted, so plan your trading strategy accordingly.

For a deeper comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.