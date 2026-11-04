Trade $60 With Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 on Wednesday's NBA Games

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Wednesday, November 4, and start trading on the night's 14-game NBA slate. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, which you can deploy across any available prediction market promos on the platform. This offer beats most competing welcome bonuses, giving you an extra $10 compared to standard promotions.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Wednesday's NBA Action

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. Your bonus applies to any market on the platform, including Wednesday's marquee matchups like Philadelphia at Detroit at 7 PM ET and Dallas at San Antonio at 9:30 PM ET. Whether your trades on these games settle as winners or losers, you'll still earn the full $60 bonus once you meet the $25 trading requirement.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify.

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account.

Execute at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $60 bonus credits automatically after you meet the trading threshold.

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires.

The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose.

Imagine trading $25 on the Philadelphia-Detroit matchup. If you pick Philadelphia to cover the spread, your trade settles based on the game outcome. Regardless of whether that trade wins, you'll unlock your $60 bonus to use on other NBA games or any other available markets. The bonus gives you additional capital to explore San Antonio's matchup against Dallas or any other Wednesday night action.

Claiming Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for Wednesday's NBA Games

Getting started with your VIP60 code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Wednesday's NBA slate:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address to complete registration. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details through Kalshi's Know Your Customer process. This verification typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 trading requirement and any additional trades you want to place. Place your first trades: Browse Wednesday's NBA markets and execute trades on games like Philadelphia at Detroit or Dallas at San Antonio. Once your trades totaling $25 settle, your $60 bonus appears in your account. Use your bonus: Deploy your $60 bonus across any available markets on the platform within seven days of receiving it.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how it stacks up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.