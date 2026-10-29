Trade Carolina vs. Green Bay With Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 for a $60 Bonus

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 on Thursday, October 29. You'll need to trade at least $25 to unlock your welcome offer, and you can use those trades on Carolina vs. Green Bay or any other event available through prediction market promos . This bonus is $10 more than most competing offers, giving you extra capital to explore Kalshi's marketplace.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Thursday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. Your trades on the Carolina vs. Green Bay matchup count toward this requirement, whether you predict a Panthers victory, a Packers win, or any other available market outcome. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credit arrives after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to all available markets, including sports events like Thursday's Panthers-Packers game

Carolina enters this matchup at 3-3 after a lopsided loss to Tampa Bay, while Green Bay sits at 4-3 following a close defeat at Detroit. Both teams need momentum heading into November, making this a compelling event for traders. If you predict Carolina's offense will struggle against Green Bay's pass rush, you could trade that outcome. If you believe Josh Jacobs and the Packers' ground game will finally break through against Carolina's vulnerable run defense, that's another tradeable scenario.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for the Panthers-Packers Game

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Thursday's game:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Make sure you have enough to complete $25 in trades. Trade on Carolina vs. Green Bay: Browse available markets for Thursday's game and place your first trade. You might trade on total passing yards, rushing yards, or game outcomes. Unlock your bonus: Once your trades settle and you've completed $25 in total trading volume, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within 24 hours. Explore more markets: Use your bonus to trade on additional sports events, politics, culture, and other real-world outcomes available through Kalshi.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.