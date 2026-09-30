Trade MLB Wild Card Games With Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for a $60 Bonus

Wednesday's MLB Wild Card slate offers four elimination games perfect for testing out prediction markets. I'm using the $60 bonus from the Kalshi promo code SI60 to trade on these matchups. This prediction market promos offer requires code SI60 at signup and lets me trade $25 to unlock the full bonus. The offer is available now, giving me time to place trades before first pitch at 2 PM ET.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for Wild Card Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when I complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. I need to deposit at least $10 to get started, then I can begin trading on any available markets, including the Wild Card games happening Wednesday. The bonus applies regardless of whether my trades win or lose, so I can explore different matchups without worrying about the outcome affecting my reward.

Here are the key terms I need to remember when claiming this offer:

I must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

I must enter code SI60 during registration

A minimum $10 deposit is required to fund my account

I must complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the $60 bonus

The bonus credit is awarded regardless of trade outcomes

I have seven days to use the bonus credit after it's granted, or it expires

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

For example, I could trade $25 on whether Philadelphia beats Atlanta in their 2 PM ET matchup, and if that trade settles, my $60 bonus unlocks immediately. Even if Philadelphia loses, the bonus still credits to my account. I can then use that $60 to trade on the Chicago-Houston game at 5 PM ET, the Boston-New York game at 8 PM ET, or the Chicago-San Diego nightcap at 10 PM ET.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus for Wild Card Games

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming the SI60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Here's how I'll do it before Wednesday's games begin:

Create your account: I'll visit Kalshi's signup page and enter my email, phone number, and the promo code SI60. I'll also provide my Social Security Number and residential address during registration. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification, so I'll submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm my identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Once verified, I'll deposit at least $10 using a debit card or another supported payment method. I'll make sure to deposit enough to cover my $25 qualifying trades. Place your first trade: I'll navigate to the Wild Card markets and place a $25 trade on one of Wednesday's games. Once that trade settles, my $60 bonus will credit to my account automatically. Use your bonus: With the $60 bonus now available, I can trade on additional Wild Card matchups or explore other prediction markets across sports, politics, and culture.

For more details on how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.