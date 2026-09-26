Trade Texas vs Tennessee Prediction Markets With Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for a $60 Bonus

Arch Manning returns to Knoxville for the first time Saturday when No. 1 Texas faces No. 14 Tennessee in a pivotal SEC matchup. If you want to trade on this top-tier college football showdown, now is the time to sign up with Kalshi using the Kalshi promo code SI60. New users who register today can claim $60 in trading bonus by completing just $25 in qualifying trades. You'll need to enter the code SI60 during registration to unlock this offer, which is better than most prediction market promos available right now.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for Texas vs. Tennessee

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. Whether your trades on the Texas-Tennessee game settle as winners or losers, you still earn the full $60 reward. This bonus applies to any market on Kalshi's platform, meaning you can use it to trade on additional college football games, NFL matchups, or other real-world events beyond Saturday's SEC opener.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate the offer

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to begin trading

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

The $60 bonus is credited regardless of trade outcomes

Bonus funds must be used within seven days of being granted

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Imagine trading on whether Manning leads Texas to victory over Tennessee. If you place a $25 trade on that outcome and it wins, you've already met the qualification threshold and earned your $60 bonus. You could then use that bonus to trade on additional markets, whether it's predicting the total points scored or which team covers the spread.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus Before Texas Takes On Tennessee

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, verify your account, and begin trading on Saturday's Texas-Tennessee game:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during this step to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to verify your identity through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like PayPal or a debit card. You'll want to deposit enough to comfortably complete $25 in trades. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and find the Texas vs. Tennessee contracts. Place your first trade on any outcome you choose, whether it's the game winner, point spread, or another available market. Complete $25 in qualifying trades: Once your trades settle and you've completed $25 in total trading volume within seven days, your $60 bonus will be automatically credited to your account. Use your bonus: Your $60 bonus is now available to trade on any market on Kalshi, giving you additional capital to explore prediction markets beyond college football.

For a deeper comparison of prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.