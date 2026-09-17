Trade Week 2 NFL With Kalshi Promo Code SI35 and Get a $35 Bonus

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Detroit Lions facing the Buffalo Bills, and it's the perfect moment to explore prediction market promos . The $35 bonus available through the Kalshi promo code SI35 gives you 40% more than competing offers. Use code SI35 during registration and complete $25 in trades to unlock your bonus. As of Thursday, September 17, this welcome offer represents one of the best entry points for new traders looking to capitalize on Week 2's marquee matchups.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 2 NFL Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward terms designed to get you trading immediately. You must be at least 18 years old and new to Kalshi to qualify. Enter code SI35 during registration, deposit a minimum of $10, and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days to earn your $35 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on Thursday's Lions-Bills matchup or Sunday's slate of games win or lose.

Here's what you need to know about the offer's structure and timeline:

You must enter promo code SI35 at sign-up to activate the offer

A $10 minimum deposit is required to begin trading

Complete $25 in settled trades within seven days of registration

Your $35 bonus credits to your account once you meet the trade requirement

You have seven days to use your bonus credit before it expires

The bonus applies to all available markets, including Week 2 NFL event contracts

Your trades can target any game this week, from Thursday's Lions-Bills opener through Monday's Giants-Rams matchup

If you trade $25 on whether the Bills cover the spread against Detroit on Thursday night and lose that trade, your bonus still credits to your account. Conversely, if you win that same trade, you keep your winnings and receive your full $35 bonus on top. This structure means you can explore Kalshi's prediction markets with confidence, knowing your bonus arrives regardless of your trade outcomes.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus Before Week 2 Begins

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be trading on Week 2 NFL games before Thursday's kickoff. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and place your first trades:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and follow the platform's verification process, which typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards and other payment options to make funding seamless. Place your first trades: Browse Kalshi's Week 2 NFL markets and place trades on games like Thursday's Lions-Bills matchup, Sunday's Vikings-Bears divisional showdown, or any other contests on the slate. Complete $25 in trades to unlock your $35 bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your trades settle and you've met the $25 requirement, your $35 bonus credits to your account within seven days. Use it to explore additional markets before it expires.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown of features and offerings.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.