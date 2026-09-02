Trade With a $50 Bonus For Week 1 College Football With Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS

College football's opening weekend arrives with marquee matchups perfect for prediction market trading. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 bonus when you deposit $10, giving you capital to trade on the biggest games. As of Wednesday, September 2, this welcome offer is live for new users ready to predict outcomes across Week 1's five-day schedule. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim the reward.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 1

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus, and you'll need to deposit at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, not after account creation

A valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID are required for verification

Your initial deposit must be at least $10

You must complete one real-money trade to activate the bonus

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw profits

For College Football Week 1, you can trade on markets related to the opening weekend matchups. For example, if you predict correctly on a game outcome, your winnings are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have your $50 bonus to use on additional trades throughout the week.

Polymarket is now available on both iOS and Android devices without requiring an invitation. The platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, allowing you to trade on sports, politics, finance, crypto, entertainment, and other real-world events. You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for College Football Week 1

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade during College Football Week 1:

Register for a Polymarket account using a verified sign-up link and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible College Football Week 1 market. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, then withdraw your profits as cash.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.