Trade With a $50 Bonus For Week 1 College Football With Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS
College football's opening weekend arrives with marquee matchups perfect for prediction market trading. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 bonus when you deposit $10, giving you capital to trade on the biggest games. As of Wednesday, September 2, this welcome offer is live for new users ready to predict outcomes across Week 1's five-day schedule. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim the reward.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 1
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus, and you'll need to deposit at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, not after account creation
- A valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID are required for verification
- Your initial deposit must be at least $10
- You must complete one real-money trade to activate the bonus
- The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw profits
For College Football Week 1, you can trade on markets related to the opening weekend matchups. For example, if you predict correctly on a game outcome, your winnings are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have your $50 bonus to use on additional trades throughout the week.
Polymarket is now available on both iOS and Android devices without requiring an invitation. The platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, allowing you to trade on sports, politics, finance, crypto, entertainment, and other real-world events. You can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for College Football Week 1
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade during College Football Week 1:
- Register for a Polymarket account using a verified sign-up link and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready.
- Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible College Football Week 1 market.
- Your $50 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed.
- Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, then withdraw your profits as cash.
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.