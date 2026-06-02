Trust the Process? 76ers Expected to Retain Joel Embiid on Polymarket

Could “The Process” be on the move? Would the Philadelphia 76ers really trade away Joel Embiid? The way things look on Polymarket, it seems unlikely with the Sixers holding an 89% chance of keeping him. However, there are two unexpected teams with value above the rest of the league: the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Joel Embiid Next Team Market – Polymarket

Stays with 76ers or Retires 89% ($10 to win $1.37)

Sacramento Kings 14% ($10 to win $68.46)

Los Angeles Clippers 10% ($10 to win $75.54)

Reading the market

Embiid, with 89%, has a high chance of staying put and not being traded out of Philly. At lower than 15% each, the Kings and Clippers are both seen as underdogs to make a trade for him. However, they are the only other two teams with percentages higher than less than 1%.

“The Process” Continues

As things stand right now between Embiid and the Sixers, there hasn’t been any turmoil between the seven-time All-Star and Philly. However, things could be starting to turn sour. Following Embiid’s three-year, $187 million contract extension, the organization fired president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Between his contract and the fact that Embiid has suited up for fewer than 40 games in each of the last three seasons, it might be a tall task to climb trying to find a trade partner willing to take that on.

A case for Sacramento & LAC

Where the Kings and Clippers come into play would be if Philly were desperate enough to move on from their star center and begin building around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Starting with the Kings, there is potential for a swap of Embiid for Domantas Sabonis, with both salaries lining up with one another.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on The Stein Line that the move between the two isn’t as far-fetched, stating that both Embiid and Sabonis are due for “fresh starts.”

"One longshot scenario that does get mentioned by rival team strategists is a [Joel] Embiid-for-Domantas Sabonis swap with Sacramento … but even longshot might be underselling it. Both former All-Star big men could probably use a fresh start, but there's just no getting around the fact that Embiid, at 32, seems incapable of holding up for a deep playoff run. Which certainly shortens the list of potential suitors."

As for the Clippers, they have plenty of experimental pieces to work with, including John Collins and Bradley Beal, who have not panned out alongside Kawhi Leonard. Financially, between Collins and Beal, they are not far off from pairing Kawhi with his next All-Star teammate.

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