The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move by releasing Daniel Jones following their Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans. With Jones now expected to clear waivers and become a free agent, Kalshi’s NFL next team market is up with two teams in the lead to land him. The New England Patriots lead with 25% while the Philadelphia Eagles follow at 8%.

Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts this past offseason following his resurgence with 3,101 passing yards, 164 rushing yards, and 24 total touchdowns. The Colts waived him just 11 games into his deal. Kalshi settles his next team market based on which team he’s with by December 1. A $10 trade profits $28 if he signs with the Patriots and $105.80 if he signs with the Eagles.

Daniel Jones next team - Kalshi

Retires/No team 66%

New England Patriots 25%

Philadelphia Eagles 8%

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QB needy situations

Both the Patriots and Eagles need a QB after major injuries. The Patriots likely lost Drake Maye for the season to a fractured right fibula in Week 10, while the Eagles have had a carousel of QBs since losing Jalen Hurts for the season with blood clots in both lungs.

As of right now, the Patriots plan to start Tommy DeVito with rookie Behren Morton serving as the backup. DeVito is 3-5 as a starter and has totaled 1,490 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions through his career.

The Eagles are 3-7 and have gone 1-4 since losing Hurts. Tanner McKee first took over and totaled 638 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in three straight losses. Philadelphia switched to Joe Milton in Week 8 and is 1-1 behind his 310 passing yards and 71 rushing yards.

While Jones has had a rough go this season with 1,974 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, he brings more starting experience than any of the Patriots or Eagles current starters.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jones will likely clear waivers, given that he’s owed $2 million this season and $10 million next season. There's a good chance he doesn't sign with any team before Dec. 1.

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