The Cheetah returns? It seems like it. Kalshi’s NFL next-team market suggests that Tyreek Hill is headed for a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs. The market gives Hill a 62% chance of signing with the Chiefs this season.

Hill’s price to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs continues to move. His price jumped from 48% to 67% over the last two weeks. Kalshi settles the market based on which team he’s with by December 31. A $10 trade on it being the Chiefs profits $4.58.

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Why it makes sense

This could be a strong fit for both sides. Travis Kelce is currently leading all Kansas City pass catchers with 16 receptions on 23 targets for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He’s having a strong 2026 after a down 2025, but at 37, he could slow down at any time.

As for the rest of the Chiefs receivers, none of Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton, or Xavier Worthy has really stood out this season. All have between 130 and 220 yards and between 1 and 2 touchdowns. Hill could slide in and make an immediate impact in what has been a run-heavy Chiefs offense to start the season.

As far as when a deal could happen, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, continues to push that it could come sooner rather than later.

“I think a deal could happen any time. We are looking for the right situation, the right contract, the right team, the right fit, the right approach from a medical standpoint. Tyreek’s feeling really good health-wise. I did say last week I thought a deal could happen at any time. But in the NFL it really is day-to-day. So we are still working to find the right situation.”

Facing hurdles

While the hype surrounds Hill returning to the Chiefs, there are concerns lingering over his off-field issues. He has faced domestic violence allegations, which could lead to discipline from the NFL under the league's conduct policy. If that is the case, a reunion could be put on hold.

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