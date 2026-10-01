Tyreek Hill Next Team Market: Chiefs, Bills Spiking After Cryptic Tweet

Tyreek Hill sparked several rumors on Wednesday about not only his possible return, but also where he wants to play. Hill posted on Twitter (now X) that he is ready for cold weather. Following the post, Hill’s price to return to the Kansas City Chiefs surged to 10% on Kalshi's NFL next team market.

After Hill’s post, his Chiefs price jumped from 38% to 48% overnight. His retirement price fell 15% to 4%. Kalshi settles the market based on which team he’s with by December 1. A $10 trade on him returning to the Chiefs profits $10.08.

Tyreek Hill next team - Kalshi

Kansas City Chiefs 48%

Minnesota Vikings 26%

Buffalo Bills 20%

Green Bay Packers 11%

Retires 4%

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Price volatility

Hill’s next team market has been extremely volatile since June, when he had a 28% chance to return to Kansas City. Just a month later in July, it jumped to 57%. In August, Hill gave a concerning update about his rehabilitation, which dropped his price to rejoin the Chiefs to 20%. In September, his price rose back up to 40% as he continued posting his rehab on X.

Sparking rumors

Hill himself ignited the price shift this month after posting, “I think I’m ready for some cold weather.” After his post, not only did the Chiefs market surge, but several other teams that reside in “cold” cities did as well, including the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City still has no clear No. 1. Four receivers sit between 15 and 18 targets. Hill would enter that rotation.

In Minnesota, a Hill addition would be more of an insurance policy with Justin Jefferson already dealing with nagging injuries.

Tyreek Hill in Buffalo would be more of a want than a need. Buffalo has a decent receiving core with DJ Moore, Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, and Khalil Shakir. This would be Hill chasing a ring.

Green Bay is an interesting one. Green Bay has not had a true No. 1 since Davante Adams. Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed have split the role. Hill would get real snaps in Green Bay, with Jayden Reed on IR and no return date.

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