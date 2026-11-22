Tyreek Hill remains one of the biggest free agents on the market, and several rumors continue to rise. Currently, on Tyreek Hill’s next-team market on Kalshi, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills top the board as potential landing spots. Kansas City leads with 18%, while Buffalo sits at 14%.

Kalshi has slightly backed off a potential return to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill finished October with a 28% chance of signing with the Chiefs before coming down to 18% as the Bills price surged. Kalshi settles the market based on which team he’s with by December 31, 2026. A $10 trade profits $42.43 if he signs with the Chiefs and $52.93 if its Buffalo.

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Chiefs price takes a turn after trade deadline

Before the NFL trade deadline, the Chiefs needed depth at receiver, and many pointed to Tyreek Hill as the answer. However, Kansas City had other ideas, as they traded for Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts and saw immediate results, with 53 yards and a touchdown in his first game in Kansas City.

Trading for Downs and his immediate production drove Kansas City’s price lower in recent weeks.

As for Buffalo, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer first mentions Buffalo along with the Chiefs as potential landing spots.

"If I had to guess right now, I'd say Kansas City or Buffalo. I think he's motivated to continue his career. Now, I don't know what percentage of him we're getting because it's not just coming back from the injury. And the injuries are really difficult one to come back from, right? And it's not just the injury. It's also his age, you know, and your ability to recuperate at that age."

Breer went on to discuss the fit in Buffalo, noting that the receiver group plays their respective roles rather than having a go-to guy for Josh Allen.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has also been gearing up for Hill’s return. He recently went on The Pat McAfee Show and gave an update on when Hill could make his return.

"As soon as Tyreek is healthy and is cleared medically, I'm letting teams know, 'Hey, remember: you may not have to trade for a receiver; you could just go sign Tyreek whenever we get that medical clearance,' which we hope will be soon."

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