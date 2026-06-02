The Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL world after making one of the biggest trades in recent NFL history, sending Myles Garrett to Los Angeles. In the full trade details, Garrett heads to the Rams while outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, and 2029 third-round pick, heads back to Cleveland.

While the hype on the trade continues, there could be another move in the works for the Rams where they welcome back defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Not only are fans optimistic about his return, but Kalshi is as well, giving him a 94% chance to suit up for a game this season.

Will Aaron Donald play in an NFL game this season?

Yes 94% ($10 to win $0.94)

No 73% ($10 to win $3.43)

At a 94% chance to play against this season, Donald is heavily favored to suit up for at least one game. There is, on the other side, a 73% chance that he does not play.

In the details of the market, Donald must record at least one snap in an NFL preseason, regular season, or playoff game to make it official.

Where the optimism comes from

For starters, Donald himself fueled the rumors just four days before the trade after posting a video of himself on Instagram working out with the caption reading “#ready” with the song playing in the background being “ain’t done” by Bixst.

Also, on the Locked on Rams podcast, former Rams defensive end and teammate of Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, left a cryptic message regarding a potential return for Donald.

“I would say that I do have some information that might be considered as some knowledge that others might not have. But I'm not going to tell it all—I will say this: My guy is staying ready so he doesn't have to get ready.”

The reality of Garratt & Donald

Should Aaron Donald come out of retirement to join Myles Garrett and the Rams, there have already been arguments that this could go down as one of the best defensive lines in NFL history.

Both of them have already etched their names in NFL history as two of the league's top single-season sack leaders. Garrett broke the single-season record last year in 2025, recording 23 sacks. Donald is ninth on the single-season list after recording 20.5 sacks in the 2018 season.

For each of their careers, Donald recorded 111 total sacks across 10 seasons, while Garrett has already surpassed that with 125.5 sacks in nine seasons.

While Donald has said in the past he's content with his decision to retire, playing alongside Donald could be intriguing enough to lure him back. That and a chance to win another Super Bowl.

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