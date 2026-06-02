Exploring how realistic an Aaron Donald comeback is to play with Myles Garrett

When Aaron Donald retired in 2023 following the Los Angeles Rams losing to the Detroit Lions in the playoffs, it caught many by surprise. Donald was just 32 years old and still playing good football in his prime. He went out after recording eight sacks and being named a First-Team All-Pro.

Ever since he retired, Donald has consistently said that he was at peace with his decision and described himself as “full” and “complete” when talking about his career. Still, there has always been speculation around a potential Donald return.

Aaron Donald owes it to science to unretire and line up next to Myles Garrett just to see what would happen. — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) June 1, 2026

Donald went on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast back in May and said, “To be honest, I have no urge to play football.” Donald wasn’t someone who wanted to play football until the wheels came off. His main goal was to set up his family well financially and he has certainly accomplished that. Donald mentioned that during the first two years of his retirement, the Rams did call, but they know where he’s at.

I reached out to @AaronDonald97 this morning..



According to source(s) it for sure got him thinking..



He said he's 35 and he's gotta see if that fire can light backup..



Aaron Donald and Myles Garret playing together with the Rams would be INSANE #PMSLive https://t.co/u6ioUwWsHL pic.twitter.com/6Ikj8vlFe2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 2, 2026

With that said, this time feels different. It’s fair to wonder whether or not adding Myles Garrett to the equation would change things for Donald. Coming out of retirement is something that Donald would at least have to consider. Having the opportunity to win another Super Bowl while playing with Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Braden Fiske would be special.It would almost certainly be the best supporting cast that Donald played with during his career.

Former Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers went on LockedOnRams and said, “I have some knowledge that others might not have…My guy is staying ready so he doesn’t have to get ready.”

It still seems far-fetched that Donald would return to the Rams in 2026. That’s not to say that it won’t happen. Serena Williams recently announced her return to tennis and anything is possible. At the same time, Donald has been out of the NFL for two years and is now 35 years old.

Back in 2023, Donald walked out at the top of his game on his own terms. However, if there was ever a situation that Donald would consider returning, this is it. The Rams traded for Myles Garrett and appear all-in on winning a Super Bowl. Even if it is a long shot, the idea of Garrett playing with Donald is fun to think about.

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