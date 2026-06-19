USA vs Turkiye Kalshi Odds Already Favorable Before Australia Kickoff

Kalshi is wasting no time on the USMNT with markets already up for their June 25 match against Turkiye even before Friday’s kickoff against Australia. The markets favor the United States in both games.

USA and Turkiye will face off in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. At the time of writing, the USMNT has a slight advantage, as a 42% favorite while Turkiye sits at 34% as the underdog.

USA vs Turkiye - Kalshi

USA 42%

Turkiye 34%

Draw 24%

Kalshi’s World Cup sub-50% price on the U.S. creates plus-money value if they win. At 42%, a $10 trade on them to win would profit $12.87. Winning on a $10 trade would pay out $17.31 on Turkiye and $28 on a draw.

Rough start for Turkiye leads to positive U.S. shift

Turkiye opened as a major threat to the U.S. to win Group D when it opened at 36% to win the group behind the 40% of the U.S.

Things turned south for them after their 2-0 shutout loss to Australia, and their market price tanked from 36% to 9%.

The loss had a positive shift on the U.S, especially after their 4-1 win over Paraguay, jumping from 40% to 69%. Australia also jumped them, going from their opening 10% to 21%.

Christian Pulisic injury update

The star of the show for the U.S., Christian Pulisic, suffered a calf injury in its opening match against Paraguay, which forced him out of the game at halftime. Reports say he has not fully trained since the injury ahead of the Australia match. Coach Mauricio Pochettino gave an update on his status ahead of Friday’s match.

"He’s evolving. He’s much better from Friday. We will see. If he is not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game [Turkiye]–When this type of thing happens, always it’s painful. Christian is strong and with a great mentality. He’s doing a fantastic effort to try and be ready as soon as possible."

Kickoff for the United States and Australia is set for 3 p.m. ET to start the Friday slate of matches. It’ll meet Turkiye at 10 p.m. ET in the last match on Thursday, June 25. Both matches air on FOX.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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