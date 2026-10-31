Use Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 To Get a $60 Trading Bonus for Week9 College Football

Claim a $60 bonus with Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Saturday, October 31, and start trading on college football's biggest matchups. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, which you can use across prediction market promos and real-world event contracts. College Football Week 9 delivers marquee games including Georgia versus Florida at 3:30 PM ET, Ohio State at USC at 7:30 PM ET, and Miami at North Carolina at 7:30 PM ET, giving you multiple opportunities to deploy your bonus funds.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for College Football Week 9

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 requires a minimum deposit of $10 and completion of $25 in trades within seven days of registration. Once you meet these requirements, Kalshi credits your account with a $60 bonus that you can deploy on any available market, including Saturday's college football slate. The bonus expires seven days after being granted, so you'll want to use your funds promptly on games like Georgia-Florida or Ohio State-USC.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming your bonus:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify for VIP60.

Enter the code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie through KYC.

Deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in trades within seven days.

Your $60 bonus is awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose.

Bonus credit expires seven days after being credited to your account.

Suppose you deposit $10 and place a $25 trade on Georgia to cover against Florida at 3:30 PM ET. Whether that trade settles in your favor or not, you'll receive your $60 bonus once the trade completes. You could then use that bonus to trade on Ohio State-USC at 7:30 PM ET or any other available market on the platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Bonus for College Football Week 9

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Saturday's college football games:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and selfie to verify your identity through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades. Place your first trade: Navigate to college football markets and place your first trade on any Saturday matchup, such as Georgia-Florida or Ohio State-USC. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited. Use your bonus: Deploy your bonus funds on additional college football trades or explore other prediction market categories available on Kalshi.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.