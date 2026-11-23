Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. A code is required, and the offer is live on Monday, November 23. Browse more prediction market promos or use this one to trade Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Bengals vs. Commanders

New users who sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS get a $25 trading bonus after depositing $10. A code is required, and you must enter SIBONUS during registration because it generally cannot be applied once your account exists. Your first qualifying trade can go on tonight's Bengals vs. Commanders game, which counts as trade 1 of your offer.

Polymarket no longer requires an invitation to create an account, and the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. The promo code is also different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code belongs to the separate refer-a-friend program.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the welcome offer:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must place a real-money trade on an eligible market to unlock the bonus.

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here is how the outcomes could play out on the Bengals vs. Commanders market. If you place your first trade on a Bengals moneyline contract and Cincinnati wins, your contract settles at $1 and you keep the profit. If the Commanders win instead, that contract settles at $0, but your $25 trading bonus is still credited and ready for your next trades.

The same logic applies if you pick the Commanders. A Washington win settles that contract at $1, while a Cincinnati win settles it at $0 and leaves your bonus funds available for future trades.

Polymarket Prices for Bengals vs. Commanders

Bengals @ Commanders (8:15 PM ET): ML CIN ~72% / WAS ~28%, Spread CIN ~-6 (~50%), Total ~54 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim your $25 bonus and place your first trade on Bengals vs. Commanders.

Open the verified Polymarket link on this page, click Sign Up, and enter the promo code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code from your email, or register with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask. Verify your identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on the Bengals @ Commanders market before the 8:15 PM ET kickoff. Check your account for the $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our review of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.