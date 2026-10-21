Use VIP60 to Trade $25, Get $60 With This Kalshi Promo Code for NBA Opening Night

NBA Opening Night arrives Wednesday, October 21, and 11 games will tip off across the league. If you're looking to trade on the action, a Kalshi promo code can boost your account with bonus funds before the opening slate begins. New users who register with code VIP60 receive a $60 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. You'll need to deposit at least $10 to get started, and you can use your bonus to trade on any of the night's matchups, including Minnesota at Miami and Golden State at Los Angeles. This offer is available today, making it the perfect time to join prediction market promos and start trading on the biggest basketball night of the year.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for NBA Opening Night

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades, and receive a $60 bonus. The bonus is awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you can explore the platform's markets without pressure. Your bonus credit lands in your account once you settle $25 worth of trades and must be used within seven days of being granted. If you don't use the bonus within that window, it expires and becomes forfeited.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter code VIP60 during registration to unlock the bonus.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to fund your account.

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $60 bonus is credited after you meet the trading requirement.

Use your bonus within seven days or it will expire.

On NBA Opening Night, you could trade on whether Minnesota's new perimeter creator LaMelo Ball helps the Timberwolves overcome Miami's formidable frontcourt with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. You could also trade on Dallas versus Houston, where Houston's continuity and returning core of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson face a Dallas team integrating new contributors. Golden State's matchup against Los Angeles presents another compelling market, with Stephen Curry expected to play despite an ankle sprain while the Warriors navigate significant availability concerns. Your $60 bonus gives you ample funds to explore multiple markets across the night's slate.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code for NBA Opening Night

Claiming the VIP60 offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, verify your identity, fund your account, and start trading on NBA Opening Night:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. You'll provide your email, mobile number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer (KYC) process is standard across regulated trading platforms. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like a debit card or PayPal. Make sure you deposit enough to complete $25 in trades. Place your first trade: Browse the available markets and place a trade on any NBA Opening Night matchup. Once you settle $25 worth of trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus is credited, you have seven days to use it across any available prediction markets on the platform.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.