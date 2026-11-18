The NFC North has arguably been the toughest division in the NFL this season, with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions tied at 7-2. Despite the even records, Kalshi’s NFC North market leans toward the Vikings to win the division at 41%.

Chicago follows at 30%, while the Lions have 29%. A $10 trade profits $13.41 on the Vikings, $21.76 on the Bears, and $22.82 for the Lions.

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Regardless of what the market says, the Lions technically sit in first place with the tiebreaker over both the Vikings and the Bears. Detroit defeated Minnesota to get the edge, while the Vikings beat the Bears. That leaves Detroit in front, Minnesota in second, and the Bears behind them.

Vikings the team to beat

The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the biggest success stories this season after coming into the year with the lowest price to win the division at 19%. Defense has led the way this season as the league’s top unit, allowing just 14 points and 273.3 total yards per game, while the offense ranks in the bottom 10.

The addition of Kirk Cousins at QB gives them a familiar face under center to try and provide a much-needed offensive spark moving forward. They're coming off a dominant victory over the Packers in Green Bay last week.

Detroit’s offense leading the way

On the other hand, the Detroit Lions offense is surging to 28.6 points and nearly 400 yards per game. They boast a top-10 passing and rushing offense led by Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs, who are each top-10 players at their respective positions.

While the defense has taken a step forward compared to its bottom-10 finish last season, they still sit in the bottom half of the league, allowing 22.1 points and 332.3 total yards. They also just lost Aidan Hutchinson for the season and Jack Campbell suffered a scary neck injury the previous week.

Bears even attack paying off

The Bears have a top-10 offense and defense. D’Andre Swift and the run game have led the offense, ranking as a top-3 rushing attack in the league. Swift himself has 576 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, they’re allowing 20.4 points and 310.9 total yards.

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