When Will Shedeur Sanders Start for Browns? Kalshi Has a Market on That

The Cleveland Browns QB situation made headlines throughout the offseason, training camp, and preseason. The Browns ultimately named Deshaun Watson their Week 1 starter. However, Kalshi’s NFL market suggests that Shedeur Sanders could start at some point early in the season.

Kalshi is offering a market on which weeks of the NFL season Sanders will make his first start, with two-week ranges per selection. Currently, Weeks 3-4 have the highest price at 59%. Kalshi settles on whether the Browns list Sanders as the official QB1 for those weeks. A $10 trade on Weeks 3-4 profits $6.47.

When will Shedeur Sanders make his first start this season? - Kalshi

Week 3 to Week 4 59%

Does not start in the regular season 27%

Week 7 to Week 10 14%

Week 1 to Week 2 9%

Week 11 to Week 14 7%

Week 15 to Week 18 5%

Watson on a short leash?

Shedeur Sanders could step in as QB1 sooner rather than later, with neither QB impressing during the QB1 competition through the preseason. In two preseason appearances, Watson went 16/27 for 161 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Over that same stretch, Sanders went 15/22 for 153 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Given his experience and contract, Cleveland opted to go with Watson. However, Jason La Canfora says Watson’s hold on the job is “under serious pressure.”

“Finally, inside information at the Browns suggests that Deshaun Watson’s time as the starting quarterback is under serious pressure, with news stating that he has only four-to-six weeks to impress before Shedeur Sanders gets his opportunity, with plenty of interceptions expected in Watson’s immediate future.”

Since landing in Cleveland in 2022, Watson has played in just 19 games, completing 61.2% of passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

In eight games last season, Sanders completed just 56.5% of passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The Browns kick off their season in Week 1 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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